YouTube testing offline video download feature

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to download videos on their desktop Web browser.

The latest feature is currently available as an experimental feature for Premium subscribers.

YouTube currently allows paid subscribers on Android and iOS to download content for offline viewing.

This feature will only be supported in computers with the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Opera browsers.

Along with the new download feature, YouTube is also testing picture-in-picture (PiP) for iOS app.

This allows iPhone users to watch the video in a miniplayer when the user swipes up or presses the home button while watching a video.

According to the company, locking the screen while watching in PiP will pause the video and users can resume the video using the lock screen media control.

The PiP feature will also be available for testing to YouTube Premium members till October 31.

As of now, YouTube videos can only be downloaded from a browser using third-party websites and applications.