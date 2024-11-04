Winter Wheat Success Owed To Zesa – Agric Min

By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, has revealed it owes its record success in winter wheat production to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa).

Minister of Lands Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka through his Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri, confirmed the partnership between his ministry and Zesa is crucial for the continuous success of the agricultural sector.

The Perm Sec made the revelations at a recent press briefing, emphasising that despite facing challenges such as low water levels at the Kariba Dam, which resulted in only 5 percent power generation capacity, Zesa remained committed to prioritising the needs of farmers, particularly during the winter wheat growing season.

Minister Masuka recently stated that success of the partnership between Zesa and his Ministry is evidenced by the harvesting of 428 000 tonnes of wheat from nearly 90 000 hectares by October 30, 2024, surpassing the national requirement of 360 000 tonnes.

His Perm Sec, Professor Jiri also further expressed gratitude for Zesa’s responsive measures to faults reported by the farming community, even as they faced challenges like transformer vandalism and cable theft.

“We had numerous calls of transformer vandalism… but we would work together very well,” he remarked, underscoring the collaborative spirit in tackling these challenges.

Inspite of intense load shedding faced by the residential public, the farming community experienced minimal outages, with Professor Jiri noting that farmers received “very little load shedding.”

Jiri acknowledged that while this arrangement sometimes left households without power, it was a necessary sacrifice to ensure the food supply remained stable.

“I was happy because I knew where the power was. The power was being ring-fenced for the wheat farmers,” he added, illustrating the understanding that prioritising food production ultimately benefits the entire nation.

“Once we have enough food, we can always share the power cake equitably.”

Professor Jiri added, “One of the things that we came to understand as farmers is that power generation was a key issue.

“Even when that generation was so low, Zesa would still prioritise farmers.”

This commitment to prioritising agricultural power needs has allowed farmers to utilise irrigation effectively, enabling them to cultivate large tracts of land even in adverse conditions.

This relationship between the ministry and Zesa, he said is characterised by regular meetings, enabling open communication channels where issues such as power outages and vandalism of equipment can be promptly addressed.