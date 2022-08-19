Win-Win Framework Between NetOne, Gospel Artists & Preachers-CEO

State-Owned Telcos, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has said he anticipates a framework next week which will ensure a win-win situation for NetOne, gospel preachers and gospel artists through their marriage via the Rumbidzo/Khulekani application.

Speaking to delegates attending a breakfast dialogue meeting engagement with the man of the cloth and spiritual christian artists, the NetOne boss

Engineer Mushanawani reinforced on the need of a win-win Framework where artists do not feel cheated and NetOne also get to benefit from the deal.

The Group CEO Eng. Mushanawani said,

“I am giving my management team a directive to engage with you our gospel artists and preachers, it’s a directive I’m giving because I’m seeing a gap that needs to be closed as soon as possible. I need a framework in my office after a week it could be a revenue share model and also we need to look into what else we can do something that’s unqiue.”

Engineer Mushanawani also added that the Telecommunications Operator will figure out means to get value and vice versa for the revered men and women of the God.

“NetOne has to derive value from the gospel artists. We need to figure out how do we make it attractive that Christian artists bring value and earn value or get return on their investment.”