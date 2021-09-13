Whatsapp to introduce voice transcription feature



Facebook-owned instant messaging app is planning to introduce a new feature for the voice messaging functionality,which is currently in development for iOS

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo posted screenshots that present the event of voice message transcription, on a minimum of the iOS model of the app. The supply has supplied a few screenshots to recommend how the transcription function would work.

“When a message is transcribed for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so there will be no need to re-transcribe it if you want to see its transcription later,’’WABetaInfo said in the report.



The new feature will enable WhatsApp users to transcribe the audio message to text and the instant messaging app owners claims that the transcription will be done entirely on the user’s device, adding that WhatsApp and Facebook won’t be able to access these messages.

The message transcribing service will be provided by Apple as the new WhatsApp voice transcription feature is currently being tested for iOS users and the user’s voice messages will also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology and it’s a totally optional feature.

According to the report, this WhatsApp voice message transcription feature is going to be accessible as an option. When users need to transcribe a voice message, they will need to provide WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition technology.

The users will then be able to utilize the transcription service after granting permission.

A “Transcript” section is going to pop up on the device’s screen, where the user will be able to read the message once they play a voice message.



Currently, WhatsApp still has not provided any official statement about when it is going to launch this voice message transcription feature for Android user but the WhatsApp voice message transcription feature will be accessible for iOS beta users soon