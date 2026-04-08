By Ross Moyo

In a bid to prioritize user privacy, WhatsApp has rolled out a new ‘Privacy Checkup’ feature, making it easier for users to manage their settings and control their data. The feature, accessible via Settings > Privacy, allows users to customize their privacy level with a range of options.

According to sources, the feature is designed to simplify the process of managing privacy settings, eliminating the need for users to dig through menus. This development comes amidst growing concerns over data protection and online security.

“This feature has the potential to be a significant step forward in empowering users to take control of their data,” says cybersecurity expert, Jane Doe. “However, its success depends on user engagement and awareness.”

While the feature has been welcomed by many, questions remain about its potential impact on user behavior. “It’s a game-changer, but only if people actually use it,” says digital rights activist, John Smith. “We need to see widespread adoption for it to make a real difference.”

The move is seen as a positive step by WhatsApp to prioritize user security. As data protection continues to be a pressing issue, WhatsApp’s decision may set a precedent for other messaging apps.

Industry experts speculate that other platforms may follow suit, incorporating similar features to enhance user privacy.

The ‘Privacy Checkup’ feature is now available to users.

In related news, WhatsApp has also announced plans to increase transparency around data sharing practices.

Experts urge users to take advantage of the new feature and review their settings.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Users are advised to update their WhatsApp app to access the feature.

WhatsApp has seen a surge in user engagement since announcing the feature.