We Don’t See The Necessity Of Your Service – Zimbabweans Spite ZBC After Zesa Causes Transmission Blackout

Zimbabweans woke up yesterday with vitriolic attacks aimed at Zimbabwe’s only television and radio station ZBC which went offline after a power outage.

Internet of things (IOT’s) which is a system of interrelated computing devices , mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human – to – human or human – to – computer interaction was abuzz roasting Zimbabwe’s sole broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) after it suffered a blackout on its radio and TV services.

ZBC said it “suffered a power outage” which “affected radio and TV transmission” lasting about four hours.

Relieved patriotic Zimbabweans sounded ecstatic about the development thanking power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) which hardly ever gets a positive review for the interruption of power supply and better known as Zimbabwe Electricity Sometimes Available (ZESA).

“Thank you ZESA for doing the Lord’s work,” one Kuziva wrote.

The monopolistic stone age broadcaster apologised “for the inconvenience”, adding in a statement posted on Twitter: “Engineers are working to restore services.”

If ZBC often critiqued for being partisan and slow to modernise was praying for public sympathy, it got the exact opposite.

The most wanted man by Mnangagwa, the late President Mugabe’s top spin doctor exiled former information minister Professor Jonathan Moyo reacted on Twitter: “Many will take it as an early life-changing Christmas present if the transmission does not resume, permanently!”

“Take your time,” journalist Edmund Kudzayi tweeted.

“It’s OK. Go easy on yourselves. We also are not paying the license fees because we don’t see the necessity of your service,” another Twitter user weighed in.