VP launches the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Strategy

The Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has launched the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Strategy aiming to ensure that pharmaceutical industry increases local production and exports of medicines into the region and the rest of the world.

Speaking at the event Health Minister said the strategy is also expected to improve the contribution to public health by increasing the country’s essential medicines.

“The overall thrust of the pharmaceutical development strategy is to make medicines accessible and affordable to the citizens,” he said

Speaking at the same event Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza echoed the same sentiments also highlighting the importance of manufacturing medicines locally as a key determinant to affordable prices.

“Zimbabwe is currently manufacturing only 12%of the medicines used locally and importing the rest, making most of our medicines expensive hence the strategy is expected to address that. We will use raw materials available locally so again this will go a long way in ensuring affordability. The strategy will thus ensure medicines are accessible and affordable. They will meet the required standards so they will be efficient,” she said.

The strategy was developed against a thrust of value chain development as articulated in the Zimbabwe National industrial development policy( 2019-2023).