Voice calls contribute 49.1% revenue for mobile operators

The latest Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) report shows that voice calls have been the biggest revenue contributors for mobile operators.

According to the second quarter report, voice calls contributed 49.1% of the sector’s current total revenue.

Meanwhile, data and internet services, SMS and Value-added services contributed 29.3%,10.9% and 2.7% respectively.

The sector also recorded Sim card sales of 0.2% income with Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) contributing 2.9%.

