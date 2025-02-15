USA And China Battle For Spy Satellites And First Position To The Moon

In April 2024, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the U.S. Congress that China has made remarkable progress in space, particularly over the past decade, but remains highly secretive.

“We believe that a lot of their so-called civilian space programme is a military programme. And I think, in effect, we are in a race,” Nelson stated

The US is determined to maintain its lead in space. Speaking before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee on NASA's 2025 budget Bill Nelson emphasised that the US must return to the Moon before China.

While both countries are pursuing lunar missions, he warned that if Beijing gets there first, it might declare the territory its own and tell others to stay away. “If Beijing gets there first [to the Moon], it could say: “Okay, this is our territory, you stay out”, said Bill Nelson.

According to Kazuto Suzuki, professor at the Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Tokyo, the U.S. and China are indeed in a space race, but it’s not just about landing on the Moon, as it was during the Cold War. Instead, it is a competition for resource exploration and control. Both countries’ space ambitions raise questions with each fearing how the other might leverage its space capabilities to further its political and military interests. Both these players are always at war in terms of advancement in technology.

In response, the United States initiated the Artemis Accords, a global accord that establishes guidelines for collaboration and the peaceful study and utilisation of the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids. National space agencies from more than 36 nations have signed the agreement. It is still too early to proclaim a winner in the current space race because the two space superpowers have a lot of technical obstacles and production chores to complete, all of which could create major delays. Furthermore, it’s uncertain how the US and China’s active development of space alliances will impact the conclusion.

However, the recent reestablishment of military relations between the United States and China may encourage collaboration in the space industry. Bilateral agreements between the United States and China on lunar rock study and satellite launch responsibilities have antecedents. Additionally, working together to manage space debris might become a major area of cooperation for space agencies throughout the world and could present a chance for greater space exploration connections between the United States and China.

Separate lunar space station programs are being developed by the US and China. Plans for a station in lunar orbit that would function as a scientific laboratory, a communications centre, and a staging place for astronauts are part of the US-led Artemis program. Their top priority is to explore Mars because of its inhospitable circumstances. The Lunar Gateway is essentially a refuelling stop for upcoming Mars trips, Suzuki said.