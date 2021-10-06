US$46.49 Million Allotted At RBZ’s 65th Main And 61st SME Forex Auctions

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has said a total, US$46.49 million was allotted at yesterday’s forex auction, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment.

Governor Dr Mangudya said, ”This week, US$10.69 million was allocated to the Small to Medium Enterprises forex auction while US$35.79 million was allocated to the main forex auction.”

The RBZ Boss added that, ”1 217 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 1 164 accepted and 53 disqualified.”

He said ”On the main forex auction, a total of 466 bids were received, 444 were accepted while 22 were disqualified.”

Mangudya said ”bids that were disqualified were not eligible in terms of the Priority List.”

Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

”Some bids were allotted on a pro-rata basis to conform with the Import Priority List,” the RBZ Governor said.