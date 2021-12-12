US$40,82 Million Alloted

In total, US$40.82 million was allotted this week, by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment. This is up from the US$39.14 million allotted last week.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said “770 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 560 accepted and 210 disqualified.The total number of bids allotted was 560.”

Mangudya added that, “On the main forex auction, a total of 521 bids were received, 404 were accepted and 117 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 404.”

He said “Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.”