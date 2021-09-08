US$37.5 million allotted to forex auction

In total, US$37.5 million was allotted this week, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment.This week, only US$6.4 million was allocated to the Small to Medium Enterprises forex auction while US$31.0 million was allocated to the main forex auction.

AUCTION-RESULTS—07.09.2021 said some bids were allotted on a pro-rata basis to conform with the Import Priority List.

Mangudya also said bids that were disqualified were not eligible in terms of the Priority List.Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

591 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 539 accepted and 52 disqualified.

On the main forex auction, a total of 299 bids were received, 265 were accepted while 34 were disqualified.