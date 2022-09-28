US$11,011,895.49 Down From 13.66 million Allotted At Forex Auction

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has confirmed to TechnoMag that indeed, a total of US$11,011,895.49 down from 13.66 million was allotted to various sectors at the RBZ foreign currency auction he conducted yesterday.

Governor Mangudya also revealed that, “The bulk of the allotment went to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment, the same as last week.

“165 bids were received on the Small to Medium Enterprises Forex Auction, with 154 accepted and 11 disqualified. The total amount allotted was USD1,468,089.44 down from the 2,099,695.45 allotted last week.

The RBZ Governor also added that, “On the Main Forex Auction, a total of 68 bids were received, 64 were accepted and 4 were disqualified. The total amount allotted was USD9,543,806.05 down from USD11,562,566.29 allotted last week.”

Mangudya also emphasizing that,

“1. Bids with overdue CD15, outstanding Bills of Entry (B0E5), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

2. Some Bids were allotted on a pro-rata basis.

3. Willing buyer Willing seller Bid Rate as at 23 September 2022 was ZW$587.1365.”