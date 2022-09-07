“Uphold&Protect Rights Of People Living With Albinism” – NetOne

State-Owned Telecommunications giant NetOne has encouraged people to uphold and Protect Rights Of People Living With Albinism In Mutare and the world Over.

Speaking in a speech read this behalf by the NetOne Manicaland and Mashonaland East Regional Manager F. Matope, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani encouraged the Corporate world, Zimbabweans and the world in general to respect the rights of those that live with Albinism.

Engineer Mushanawani said, “As NetOne we believe the journey does not end here as there is more that needs to be done in ensuring that communities are educated to increase awareness that help alleviate, uphold and protect the rights of people living with albinism.”

Mushanawani also added that the world must take it upon itself to live and Celebrate World Albinism day.Engineer Mushanawani said, “As NetOne today we celebrate all people living with albinism all over the world on their special day, we share our opinion that people with albinism should enjoy the full privileges of all human rights and we implore other corporates and stakeholders to render their support as well.”

Happening in real time this afternoon, the State owned Telcos donated basics the albino Community require which includes food stuffs and lotions meant for their skin care as well as every basic need any other human being needs and uses.

Further in his speech, the Group CEO said, “Today NetOne does not only sponsor this event but also donates suncreams, lipbalms and sanitary pads which is part of its Albinism Its Not A Curse and Donate A Pad Campaign in Manicaland.”