UNFAO Says Zimbabwe Aquaculture Struggling Despite Technical Progress

With the world’s grandest stage for all United Nations ratified countries which include Zimbabwe, the ongoing 77th United Nations General Assembly has revealed that Fishing in Zimbabwe is a lucrative industry that is underperforming despite its promise and vast potential of resources.The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) released data supporting the notion, aquaculture in Zimbabwe is struggling to reach its full potential despite the technical progress. FAO notes that fish is a very important economic product in Zimbabwe as a source of income, livelihood and employment creation yet the fisheries and aquaculture sectors have not been able to reach their full potential in terms of utilising the growth opportunities and downstream benefits to the communities. Per capita fish consumption in the country is 2,6 kg, well below the average in other Southern African states whose per capita consumption is 6kg.

Farmers have been urged to rehabilitate fish ponds to ensure a thriving fishing Industry.This Fisheries project comes at a time the year 2022 was declared the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture by the United Nations General Assembly.

One local fish farmer said the Government programme will uplift farmers.

“We have fish farmers here in Matabeleland but most were not harvesting to their expectations largely because of some unscrupulous individuals who were supplying substandard fingerlings that were not giving the expected yields. Fish farmers are therefore extremely excited by the Government’s move on the Presidential Fisheries Programme as it will result in us getting quality fingerlings which will help us contribute towards the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy that seeks to achieve an US$8,5 billion agriculture economy by 2025 and eventually a middle income economy by 2030,” said a Bulawayo based fish farmer.

The local farmer also added that he has four ponds at his farm with a fish carrying capacity of between 3000-4000 but at the moment the ponds have no aquatic life as he was undertaking some renovations.

“Because of the poor quality of fingerlings we were getting, our profit margins were low. Our target market has largely been supermarkets in Bulawayo but with this exciting development, we will soon be looking beyond Bulawayo,” said the Bulawayo farmer rejuvenated by the UN General Assembly stance on fish farming.