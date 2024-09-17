UN Supports Zimbabwe Adoption Of Renewable Energy

By Ross Moyo

United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon has praised and supported Zimbabwe’s adoption of renewable energy. The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator revealed this during Zimbabwe’s recent 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo 2024 were he sang hymns on the $45 million investment made for Zimbabwe towards clean energy. According to Kallon, the investment in Zimbabwean energy, “signifies a concrete commitment to driving sustainable development and progress in our nation … By promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources, the United Nations supports the Government of Zimbabwe in mitigating climate change, improving energy access, and driving socio-economic progress.”

The Zimbabwe government has also given the green light to 10 independent power producer (IPP) projects to start generating electricity within the next two years. These projects have a combined capacity of 271 MW and include six solar installations: the 10 MW Mutorashanga Indo Africa Solar plant, the 5.5 MW Guruve Solar array, the 50 MW De Green Rhino Solar plant, the 10 MW Equinox Solar project, the 10.5 MW Murombedzi Solar array, and the 30 MW Energywise Vungu Solar project.

A local IPP producer, Aurora energy Director and solar expert, Oyako Kanyenze supported the cause weighing in that, ”Solar energy and going green is the new Electricity that you can even feed back into the grid, and is here to stay.”

The Nation’s focus on renewables comes as it attempts to lessen its reliance on energy imports and improve access to electricity, as World Bank data shows that just 49% of the country had access in 2021. The country still faces significant power deficits, which contribute to regular power outages. In a Zimbabwe Economic Update published by the World Bank in December it said that the weak financial performance of energy companies, insufficient central planning, and limited private sector participation have been exacerbating problems with electricity supply and access.