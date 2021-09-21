Ubuntu Windows 11 Clone With LinuxFX Version 11

Do you like the look of Microsoft’s newest Windows 11 operating system but still running a Linux kernel-based OS? Do not worry, the Linux distribution LinuxFX version 11 is the best one for you. This distribution is all Linux under the skin, but the User Interface looks extremely close to what you will see on Windows 11.

LinuxFX belongs to the Linux distribution based on KDE Plasma, which itself is based on Ubuntu Core, with KDE desktop environment (DE) placed on top of it. This specific KDE DE uses the WX Desktop theme, which represents a heavy set of modifications to the whole look and feel of the operating system meant to make it look more like Windows. Version 11, as you might expect, is the version that apes Windows 11. Previous versions have instead aimed to copy Windows 10.

This update to the WX Desktop theme uses a custom set of icons, as well as some custom animations like the centered taskbar and many other elements that the Windows 11 user interface possesses. This is, of course, the main advertising point of the LinuxFX distro.

As it greatly mimics the look and feels of Microsoft’s latest operating system, it allows users to have the Windows 11 look, with all of their favorite Linux features still available. Given that it uses Ubuntu at its heart, it utilizes the very strong base that Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” offers.