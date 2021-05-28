Twitter lists new paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’

Microblogging site, Twitter has listed its new subscription service Twitter Blue, a service that unlocks new features for users of the social network.

Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase priced at $2.99 per month in the US.

Twitter Blue includes alternative icons for its iOS app — which is based on a feature introduced with iOS 10.3. There are icons in pink, purple, green, orange, black, the traditional blue, and one stamped with blue and purple stripes

The update was spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously uncovered details about “Twitter Blue.”

According to images shared by Wong, the service includes an “undo tweet” feature as well as a “reader mode” that makes it easier to view long threads. It also adds additional customization options, like new app icons.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to organize their favorite tweets into different collections, quickly undo sent tweets, and have access to a Read Mode that turns long threads into “easy-to-read text.” It’s still unknown when Twitter plans to officially announce the paid Blue subscription.