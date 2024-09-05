Tsholotsho Backdrop For NetOne’s Anti-Drug Campaign – CCO Musunda

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda has said Tsholotsho is one of the backdrops the Telcos is using to fight drug abuse.

Speaking over the weekend in Tsholotsho, the NetOne Chief Commercial Officer said his organisation is committed towards a drug-free Zimbabwe.

“Tsholotsho, a community with its own unique charm and challenges, serves as one of the backdrops for NetOne’s Anti-Drug campaign. The campaign aims to address the issue of substance abuse within this community in a meaningful and impactful way. To our youth, I urge you to make wise choices- choices that will lead to a brighter future. Together we can eradicate this social vice,” said Musunda.

“We decided to be here in Tsholotsho to join hands with the community as we celebrate the life of the late legendary leader, John Landa Nkomo. We are also here to carry forward his vision of a healthier, stronger and more united Zimbabwe,” added Musunda.

The Chief Commercial Officer encouraged the youth to fight against substance abuse and make wise decisions for a brighter future.