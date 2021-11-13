Transact And Win With OneMoney Trolley Dash

Transact and you could be one of the lucky winners of the OneMoney Trolley Dash.

Steps to qualify:

1. Transact for ZWL1 000 or more via OneMoney. Transactions should be within the same week.

2. Show your transactions to the OneMoney team when you see them in-store.

3.You will get 2 minutes to run through the store and get whatever you want and get to the till before the time is up.

4. OneMoney will pay for up to ZWL15 000 worth of goods.

See you when we visit your area!

#OneMoneyTrolleyDash

#NetOne25thAnniversary

Link to video:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/r3wtpbawqhqv8d7/One%20Money%20Budiriro.m4v?dl=0