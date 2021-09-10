TelOne’s strategic plan derived from Government NDS1&2, Ministry of ICT, and Operating Environment, ICT market dynamics – Chipo Mtasa

TelOne MD Ms Chipo Mtasa has enunciated her vision for Zimbabwe’s pioneer Telecommunications company stating it has transformed into a digital company whose 5 year (2021-2025) strategic plan is derived from Government, Ministry of ICT, and ICT market dynamics.

Speaking through a power point presentation on the 27th of August a fortnight ago, the TelOne boss said the following fully explains the make up and ingredients in her 5 year strategic plan;

”The Government of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 and 2(NDS 1 and 2), Vision 2030.”

She added that the ”Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Postal Courier Services (MoICTPCS)’s Strategy,” is part of where she derives part of her strategic plan to turn around the Telecomms giant and maintain its place and relevance in the ICT sector.

Ms Mtasa also elaborated that the” ” cannot be overlooked in the attainment of a fully transformational digital company in the prescribed upcoming five years 2021-2025.

Mrs Mutasa made it clear that TelOne’s strategy is driven by the need to increase broadband rollout in the country and offer digital solutions required by the market while taking into account the need to be sustainable and meet stakeholder expectations.

Her powerpoint presentation came during a tour of the TelOne Call Centre, Data Centre and National Operations Centre in Harare on Friday by Minister of State for Harare

Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Oliver Chidau.

The tour was attended by Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa

Muguti, mayors from towns in Harare Metropolitan Province, their town clerks and

councillors.

It was also graced by other town fathers as Chitungwiza Mayor and Ruwa Board representatives.