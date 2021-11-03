TelOne Targets 100 000 Fibre Customers



State owned entity TelOne has said that it is targeting 100 Fibre to The Home Customers in the next five years.



Speaking during the TelOne Highlands Customer Experience Centre launch,TelOne Board chairman Dr Douglas Zimbango said that growing its Fibre to The Home footprint was part of of the National Broadband Phase II project.



“The upgrade is part of the bigger plan that we are pursuing and are currently seeking funding with a target to deploy 100 000 Fibre to The Home (FTTH) service lines in the next five years as well as 150 000 LTE lines in the next three years under the National Broadband Phase II project,”Dr Zimbango



TelOne began offering the Fibre to The Home service in April 2015.





According to a first quarter report released by POTRAZ,TelOne has expanded it’s international internet band with capacity by 34.6% in the first quarter of 2021 of 87500Mbps helping to boost it’s market share to 24.6% and the targeted 100 000 fibre customers will see the company increasing it’s market share.