TelOne Postpones Graduation To Next Year

TelOne Centre for Learning has postponed its 2023 graduation with at least 600 students now expected to graduate next year.

The institution pinpointed the ongoing restructuring which is relooking at the institution’s facilities systems, staff capacity and teaching and learning mythologies in preparation for the university state application.

TelOne Corporate Communications Head Melody Harry said, ” ln assessing and stress testing the systems, it became very necessary for at least 600 students in the supposed graduating class to be given more learning time so that specific subject areas are adequately covered.

“We wish to assure all stakeholders that robust mechanisms have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of our courses and ensure that we continue to produce quality graduates which has been our hallmark since the opening of the training centre “.

The college has been developing lCT skills for the local market, particularly at the time the government is driving economic growth through the use of technology for the fulfilment of Vision 2030, courses offered at the training college include Diplomas in Telecommunications Engineering, Software Engineering, Data Science, Cyber Security, Data Analysis among others.