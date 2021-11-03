TelOne Officially Unveils Highlands Client Experience Centre



Minister of ICT,Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere has officially launched the TelOne Highlands Client Experience Centre in Harare today.



Minister Muswere who was guest of honour at the event said that the launch was in line with the government’s aims to modernise the economy through the use of ICT and digital technology.



“The Client Experience Center speaks to our goal of having our cities to be com more modern and competitive in attracting investors more so as a service enhancement facility,”Dr Muswere said



The TelOne Client Experience Centre is an interactive space that is designed to hone relationships with clients by giving them the chance to undertake an immersive experience.



Dr Muswere added that the facility was world class and would give clients an amazing experience as it meets international standards.



“As I toured the facility,the modern look made me feel as though I was at one of the site of the International firms that we have visited from time to time in countries like China,Dubai among other,”he added. said that the that the country was heading in the right direction in terms of modernization.