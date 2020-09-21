Telone , Netone unveils COVID19 response package



State owned telecommunication companies Telone and Netone have unveiled a COVID19 package as part of the ministry’s efforts to mitigate the ICT sector during the pandemic.



The two Telcos have made a 50/50 joint venture of ZWL$10,000,000.00 towards the contribution.



Speaking during the event Minister of Information Communication Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere,”i stand here today, to unveil a COVID-19 response package by 2 Telecoms companies under the Ministry’s purview, namely NetOne and TelOne.”



” Both entities resolved to collaborate as State Owned Entities in the Telecoms Sector on a 50/50 Joint COVID-19 Mitigation Corporate Social Investment Initiative and put together a combined total of ZWL$10,000,000.00 towards both the immediate needs as well as medium to long term projects that seek to capacitate our public health facilities. “



The Minister added that As the ICT Sector, we have a critical role to play as a key enabler that supports all other economic activities across all sectors.



This pandemic has become a spring board that has seen my Ministry in conjunction with players under our purview accelerating digital innovations that seek to promote telecommuting and remote working in order to reduce contact risk and curb the spread of the virus.

