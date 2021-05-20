TelOne Licensed With Free 2.4GHz Spectrum

Telecommunications company Telone was granted 2.4GHz spectrum license by the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) for the implementation of a low-cost network.

Telone is reported to have applied for the license in 2019.

The 2.4 GHz band provides coverage at a longer range.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Murambinda CIC, POTRAZ Director-General Dr Gift Machengete said,” By way of background, in 2019 TelOne applied for the spectrum in two licence-exempt bands namely the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for the deployment of a low-cost access network in Murambinda.”

“POTRAZ granted the free spectrum that TelOne had applied for as well as the authority to implement the Proof of Concept.”

He added that the project was to be implemented as a Proof of Concept pilot project that would provide key lessons on low-cost network rollout for bridging the digital divide between the well-to-do urban areas and the largely unconnected rural communities.

The 2.4GHz band is the most common band for most wireless devices ranging from Home Routers and HotSpot locations.

The spectrum operating frequency range is 2412 – 2484MHz.