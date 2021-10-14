TelOne Landline Home Users record Growth

TelOne has registered an increase in landline users at home, according the Potraz sector perfomance quarterly report.

Landline users at home increased marginally by 0.3% from 144,110 to 144,487 and this is attributted to their affordable billing rates and the growth of DEOD and ADSL services.

DEOD entertainment is their internet based services for home users where they can watch various content on demand from the platform to any subscribed TelOne client at a fixed normal rate.

There has been interest in the service, although the uptake is not yet exciting, the product on its own is great and way too affordable than other competitive services like Netflix.

TelOne has a very cheap landline tarriff charging only a fixed rate of $6.34 to call any landline number , this move makes calling at both home and work affordable, growing their platform.

However the total number of active fixed telephone lines declined, as at 30 June 2021 was 245,322.

This represents a 1.7% decline from 249,486 recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

The decline ememanated from the decline in corporate subscriptions as shown in table 7 below: