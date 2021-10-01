TelOne Issues Public Notice Against Imposters

TelOne Zimbabwe’s converged Telecoms company whose core business revolves around the provision of telecommunication services and products under three main brands, namely Broadband, Voice, and Satellite has issued a notice warning against imposters.

In a Special Notice through a statement, the Telecoms landline and internet service provider said,

”It has come to our attention that there are individuals purporting to be TelOne staff. These individuals promise to connect landlines and internet in exchange for money while others allege that they are fixing cables in other neighborhoods.”

The statement continued

”TelOne advises the public that our personnel produce staff identification Cards whenever they visit customer premises. In addition, our Technicians wear branded work suits while our Credit Control and Client Services staff wear uniforms.”

The telecoms giant reiterated that they always communicate with their clients first before coming through to their premises.

In the statement TelOne said,

”Please note that all new connections or faults clearing appointments are scheduled in advance. The customer will be advised that a team is visiting the premises.”

”Thank you for your continued support,” TelOne added.