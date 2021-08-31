TelOne conducts 150 calls per day with a 30 seconds response time

Zimbabwe’s premier and pioneer Telecomms giant TelOne’s Head Client Experience, Allan chigovera, has boasted the company’s strides in being the best first responder’s. Chigovera proved TelOne offers the best service for its callers in the best time ever possible conducting 150 calls per day with a 30 seconds response time. Speaking during a tour of the TelOne Call Centre, Data Centre and National Operations Centre in Harare on Friday by Minister of State for Harare

Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Oliver Chidau graced by other town fathers as Chitungwiza Mayor and Ruwa Board representatives, the TelOne Head gave the visitors a rundown to the call centre explaining the efficiency that is second to none.

”We make 150 calls per day with a 30 seconds response time,” said Chigovera the head of Client Experience.

Mr Chgovera added that

”We do service follow up calls including social media calls on twitter.”

Such efficiency proves that TelOne is leaving no one behind by going on social media and must be commended for the efforts.

Chigovera added ”We have decentralized contact centres.”

This ensures devolution of the council’s represented to be manageable be it Ruwa Board, Chitungwiza town or Harare Metropolitan province.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan, Chidau at the same occasion said

“Government has developed various strategies aimed at increasing ICTs’ usage,

increasing investment in the sector, increasing compliance with ICT regulations and

increasing customer satisfaction and protection in the use of ICTs, among others,” said

Minister Chidau.”

Minister Chidau added that digital infrastructure was critical for the achievement of

national development goals as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“As you are probably aware, NDS1 is an economic blueprint that is expected to guide

national development strategies and harmonise developmental efforts between 2021 and

the year 2025.”

He said Harare Province, unlike other provinces, does not have access to agricultural and

mineral resources that help anchor the economy, and will rely on its “many

professionals” who provide goods and services to players in other industries.

The Minister pledged to support TelOne in their joint endeavour to continuously improve

the ICT landscape across the country, adding that the NDS1 had various key ICT-related

objectives and aspirations that citizens must work hard to achieve.

The tour was attended by Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa

Muguti, mayors from towns in Harare Metropolitan Province, their town clerks and

councillors.

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator, Tafadzwa Muguti echoed the same sentiments stating

”Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is going to install for Harare city council, Ruwa and Chitungwiza the digital systems which will be relocated into the TelOne data centre which cannot be manipulated.”