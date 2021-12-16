TelOne Commissions Greenhouse

TelOne board chairman Douglas Zimbango Wednesday launched a new farming technology greenhouse which he said would be key to the economy.

The TelOne Board Chair addressed delegates at the TelOne Centre For Learning (TCFL) seventh graduation in Harare.

Chairman Zimbango said,

“TCFL is poised for rapid growth even in the face of the Covid-19-induced limitations. As we have witnessed today with the launch of the first greenhouse under the Smart Agriculture initiative, the centre is being driven to be a true leader in innovation and ICTs. Today heralds a new area of exploration that TCFL is venturing into.’’

He added that the new era would entrench TCFL’s relevance to the national economy through developing much – needed farming technological innovations that will be deployed to bring more efficiency to smart agriculture.”

“Beyond the innovations, the centre will also be training users in the use of such technology as well as providing on-site support to the farmers,” Zimbango said.

Attending the launch of TelOne’s contribution to agriculture directly and not just telecommunications was the minister of ICT and Courrier Technologies Dr Jenfan Muswere, his Deputy Minister Honourable D. Phuthi,

the Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Eng. S. Kundishora,

Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Representative, Professor Chireshe

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General Dr. G. Machengete.

Also present was TelOne Board of Directors led by the Board Chairman Dr. D. Zimbango

TelOne Partners from EasiSeeds,

CEOs and Management from SOEs under Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Service; NetOne, Telecel, ZARNET, ZimPost

representatives from various Tertiary and Higher Learning Institutions, members of the Media among others.