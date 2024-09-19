TelOne, Aura Added To Already Licensed Starlink Resellers, Dandemutande, Frampol & Paratus

By Ross Moyo

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) recently indicated that the Telcos regulator granted several companies the greenlight to resell high-speed internet service, Starlink.

According to a recent X space interview hosted by TechnoMag’s CEO Toneo Rutsito and Frampol’s CEO Neil Padmore joined by other tech experts which had a traffic of over 2500 joining on the former tweeter space, the licenced local companies include, Dandemutande, Frampol and Paratus as resellers of Starlink and now TelOne and Aura have been added to the licensed resellers list.

In the groundbreaking interview, Zimbabwe’s leading online technology magazine, TechnoMag, hosted the X space with Frampol CEO Neil Padmore, Willard Shoko, and William Chui as guest speakers who welcomed Zimbabwe’s embracing Starlink through Potraz granting the Space X firm two specific licenses to operate legally in the country.

TechnoMag and Frampol’s discussion focused on the pros and cons, technical aspects, and impact of Starlink’s emergence in the Zimbabwean telecommunications market.

With 2,500 to 3000 listeners tuned in, including a UK-based Zimbabwean under the X handle @elgado who shared his experience with Starlink kits, highlighting their effectiveness in areas with limited fiber network connectivity and high speeds, TelOne released an official statement on their site on how excited they are to play a back seat role in selling their biggest competition ever, Starlink.

TelOne’s statement announcing its licence to resell Starlink services, indicated that this was in tandem with its commitment to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Please be advised that TelOne is now an officially authorised Starlink Reseller. This exciting development expands our range of services that enable us to better serve you with modern and efficient connectivity solutions.

“TelOne is committed to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond. The appointment of TelOne as an authorised Starlink reseller enhances our ability to achieve this goal,” said TelOne in the statement.

Potraz granting TelOne the nod to resell Starlink services is also a step in the right direction by the Telcos regulator.

According to TelOne, “The Starlink satellite internet solution is designed to deliver high-speed, low latency internet access including the most remote parts of the country.”