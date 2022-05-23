Telecel Launches USD Bundles, $15 offers 15g data, voice bundles

Mobile Operator Telecel Zimbabwe has introduced new USD$ data, voice and SMS bundle for the convenience of their customers.

The USD$ bundle comes two weeks after Telecel introduced the USD$1 Promotional recharge dubbed “Dollar on us promo.”

According to Telecel, these bundles are available to the Telecel prepaid customers, as well as selected Telecel red and Telecel business customers.

In a statement Marketing Director Christopher Rubatika said, the bundles are available on *480#, he added that these bundles are designed in different packages for data where a person can choose daily data, WhatsApp bundles and the new Giga Data bundles for heavy users.

“For just 1US dollar, Telecel’s daily data bundle has 1024 Mb of data

and is valid for 24hrs. The Giga data bundle 15 that comes with 15360MB is valid for 30 days and it costs only 12USD,” he said.

He added that, on voice bundle they have introduced a daily bundle from as little as $0.50c that only gives 30 minutes to call, another one ranging from $4 having 320 minutes to call.

“We also offer SMS bundles for just $0.50c and it has 230 SMS valid for 14 days and if one needs a monthly bundle, they can get 600 SMS for just dollar,” said Rubatika.

Telecel Chief Executive Officer Angeline Vere further added that, “The introduction of USD bundles is a way of cushioning our valued customers against inflation. As is the norm, our bundles are affordable and varied offering a choice to all segments of our customer base.”

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has already launched its USD bundle.