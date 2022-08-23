TechnoMag Unpacks NetOne’s Rumbidzo/Khulekani

Zimbabwe’s pioneer Online Television Station and only Technology Magazine of choice TechMag TV and TechnoMag were exclusively given the attributes of NetOne’s brand new baby, the Rumbidzo/Khulekani application.

Speaking exclusively to the NetOne Head Marketing and PR Rosemary Chisveto and her boss, the NetOne Group Chief Executive CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, as they were doing a one on one interface with their invited guests from the Media and Gospel artists, Ms Rosemary Chisveto and her boss revealed to TechnoMag the immense attributes of the Telecommunications giants brandest new born baby.

The NetOne CEO revealed his listening ear to the gospel fraternity as he took his time to know every artist individually being introduced by his Head of Marketing and PR whilst simultaneously interfacing on their Applications objective alongside corporation from the very artists themselves.

Ms Chisveto said, “The Rumbidzo Khulekani application Daily Subscriptions cost only

ZWL $20 Zimbabwe Dollars.

“The Weekly subscription costs only

ZWL $80 Zimbabwean dollars and the Monthly subscription costs

ZWL $800 Zimbabwean dollars only.”