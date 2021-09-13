TechnoMag journalist Crucial Kuwanga shines at NAC media awards

TechnoMag journalist Crucial Kuwanga rubbed shoulders with the creme de-la creme as Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa presented him the third biggest prize for Online Media at the National Aids Council (NAC) Awards.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) tutored journalist who finished internship with TechnoMag and TechMag TV under the tutelage of Editor-in-Chief Toneo Rutsito and his Managing Editor Tongai Mwenje shined as one of the best online journalists Zimbabwe and the world has ever churned in as far as reporting on health matters.

A facebook friend of his ”Loyd Sparta Matare ”

tagged him in a story headlined ”Young journo scoops NAC media awards” by Vhasiti Eye, with a heavy congratulatory message saying , “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” bit by bit i know we going up, my wish is to see ‘Vhasiti Eye’ becoming something thumbs up to my boys cuz together we are doing it….one thing i know for sure is that our dream will manifest into something big ”

Crucial nicknamed ”Kroosh” by his TechnoMag boss Toneo was expected to win the online awards in the media category third place.

More messages trickled to prove his prowess and that of the brand ”TechnoMag” were he works with Lillian Chivi

adding her voice saying ”Proud of you”

Chipo Denga

putting more weight with ”Congrats”

His facebook account was flooded with congratulatory messages one after the other after setting an example to other students and journalists across the media divide.

Sharleene Tanyaradzwah Mahudzongah

also saying ”So proud of you ”

In true Krooshy fashion the young scribe responded

”Thank you all.”

Kroosh workmate former CCOSA student Kudzai Madziva on being asked what this means for the organisation the two both work for said

”This is a huge boost for TechnoMag.IT SHOWS THAT THIS INSTITUTION IS HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION AS WE NOW HAVE AN AWARD WINNING JOURNALIST IN OUR MIDST.THIS WILL ALSO INSPIRE THE REST OF THE REPORTERS IN THE TECHNOMAG NEWSROOM TO WORK HARDER AND REACH FOR THE STARS.”

Second winner was Health Times as an organisation as their health stories were written by different journalists though taken by journalist who goes by the moniker ”King Mj”, and first winner being Sly Media represented by the biological founder brothers Robert Tapfumaneyi the younger of the two and older Slyvester Tapfumaneyi whose name is named after their organisation.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa officiated the NAC media awards held at Rainbow Towers hotel formerly Sheraton Hotel in Harare.All the online winners are members of Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) whose founding president is none other than Toneo Rutsito the founder and owner of TechnoMag and TechMag TV.

Toneo is himself the most colourful ICT award winning journalist par excellence and indeed he has set the pace and direction for his protege’.

First price received 1000 USD, second prize 750 USD and third prize USD$ 500 equivalent IN RTGS WITH THE CURRENT PREVAILING Forex auction bank rate.