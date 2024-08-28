Technology Isn’t Just A Luxury; It’s A Necessity – NetOne’s Makumborenga

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Acting Head Marketing, Tatenda Makumborenga has reinforced the Telcos vision from his superiorsalso echoed the same sentiments as his superiors who have a strong view that technology is no longer a luxury but a basic need for the day to day running of our lives.

Speaking at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), Makumborenga said,

“In today’s fast-paced world, technology isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity. Our presence at the Agriculture Show underpin how integrating technology into agriculture can revolutionize the industry, making processes more efficient, sustainable, and ultimately more profitable.”

The Acting Head Marketing and Public Relations added that,

“The issue in farming, since time immemorial, is about the yield, leakages and the management of information. The technologies that we are offering address these issues from planting and harvesting to monitoring crop health.”

Makumborenga reinforced his Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani’s and Chief Commercial Officer Learnmore Musunda earlier sentiments that NetOne is a game changer not just at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) but the country at large.

“Here we have Animal Tracking, a technology that can monitor the movement of our livestock adding an extra layer of security. Moreover, with the geo-fencing feature you are also able get alerts if your livestock wanders off into restricted areas.”

The reactions from show attendees were overwhelmingly positive. Many were amazed by the potential of integrating technology into farming practices, making tasks more efficient and sustainable. Some even described NetOne’s displays as eye-opening and inspiring, sparking conversations about the role of innovation in agriculture.