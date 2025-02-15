Tawanda Nyambirai Reclaims Control Of Steward Bank

Businessman and lawyer Tawanda Nyambirai has regained control of Steward Bank, marking his return to Zimbabwe’s financial sector, this development comes years after Nyambirai exited the tech-driven institution in a deal involving billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Wireless.

Nyambirai’s return to Steward Bank, formerly TN Bank, which he played a pivotal role in developing, signals a potential shift in direction for the institution. Sources close to the deal indicate that negotiations had been ongoing for months, with Nyambirai leveraging his deep financial expertise and industry networks to orchestrate the transaction.

By Tari Mudahondo

The latest move is expected to bring about significant changes in the bank’s operations, particularly at a time when Zimbabwe’s banking sector faces mounting regulatory pressures and shifting market dynamics.

In a related development, EcoCash Holdings, the fintech giant that oversees Steward Bank and other digital financial services, has undergone a major leadership overhaul. Eight directors have resigned, paving the way for ten new appointments, including Dr. Titus Murefu as the new Chairperson.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Murefu as our new Chairperson,” said a spokesperson for EcoCash Holdings. “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving digital financial landscape.”

Nyambirai has also been reinstated as Group CEO of EcoCash Holdings, replacing Eddie Chibi. His return to the helm raises questions about the company’s future direction, particularly in light of Econet’s decision to exit the mobile money transfer business.

Financial analysts suggest that Nyambirai’s return could lead to a restructuring of EcoCash Holdings’ operations, possibly with a renewed focus on core banking servicesand high-tech financial solutions. As the Zimbabwean economy continues to evolve, his leadership will be closely watched for potential shifts in the digital finance ecosystem.

With Nyambirai back in control and major changes underway, all eyes are now on Steward Bank and EcoCash Holdings to see what direction the institutions will take under his stewardship.