Supreme Court Goes Digital

The country’s Supreme Court has gone digital with submissions of cases and other legal filing expected to be made in digital form.

The JSC has resorted to adopting smart technology to improve efficiency and also promote safe practices in the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the state media, JSC secretary Walter Chikwama said that the electronic systems was ready for take off and they were carrying out training so as to equip the staff with knowledge on how to operate the system.

“The system has already been designed. This is in respect of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the Commercial Court.

We were supposed to launch the paperless courts in January 2022 but we feel we require a month or two to do a test run and to ensure the staff deployed to the courts in question, is adequately trained to operate the system,”he said.

The digital system is expected to cover the entire courts under JSC,and Mr Chikwama emphasized that the JSC was working flat out to ensure all systems are in place before the launch set for next year.

“We also need to procure the data centre before the launch, which will be held at the end of the first quarter of next year,” said the JSC secretary.

Using the digital system,lawyers will make their submissions over the Internet with parties involved I’m court proceeding,getting their notices and summons via the internet as well.