STEMlady CEO Sicelo Dube has called on women to “give to gain” and push science education into Zimbabwe’s rural communities, speaking at the Women in Science, Technology and Innovation Conference.

Quoting Isaiah 60:1, Dube encouraged women to “arise and shine,” saying the organization aims to provide both financial and human resources to “take science kumusha” bringing STEM opportunities to rural areas.

Dube described recent outreach trips to rural districts including Chinhoyi and Lupane, where students expressed fascination even with basic technology.

“When we went to Chinhoyi, deep in Chinhoyi, some space that we did not even know, children were even fascinated to see a car,” she said, highlighting how such experiences can inspire rural students to pursue STEM careers.

Since 2024, the program has reached more than 1,000 women who attended the conference and impacted over 3,000 rural children through school visits and community events.

According to Dube, the initiative also encourages women to take up leadership roles in science and engineering.

“Women are more challenged now to take up leadership positions because in this conference we encourage each other to lead as women in STEM,” she said.

Looking ahead, Dube said the organization plans to raise funds to supply laboratories and equipment and construct lab facilities in rural schools.

She also urged universities to form career-guidance teams to partner with communities, while expanding outreach to Zimbabwe’s Midlands region.

In partnership with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, STEMlady has set a goal of reaching more than 100,000 rural students by 2030.

“We are sure we are going to do the most in the next couple of years to reach our target,” Dube said.

STEMlady works to expand STEM education in Zimbabwe’s rural areas, where lack of resources and exposure limits opportunities.

The organization empowers women in science, brings practical learning to schools, and partners with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education to reach over 100,000 rural students by 2030.