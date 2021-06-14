Special Anti Corruption Unit Invited Over NetOne Irregularities

Muchenje’s matter was deferred to April by Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje and he will jointly appear with other employees, Darlington Gutu, Spencer Manguwa and Sharmaine Kadende, on criminal abuse of office charges.

Former NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has requested the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) to launch an investigation against the telecommunications company’s board

In his letter sent to the anti-corruption unit on March 22, 2021, Muchenje allegedly said that board members Beaula Chirume and Susan Mutangadura had unscrupulously appointed Raphael Mushanawani to a non-existent post within the parastatal.

“Dr. Beaula Chirume and Ms. Susan Mutangadura, as committee members of the NetOne human resources board committee, appointed Raphael Mushanawani to a non-existent position through an irregular contract of four months instead of the standard three years or five-year NetOne contracts,” Muchenje alleged.

“In an employment contract signed on August 27, 2020, by Dr. Chirume, as HR board committee chairperson and witnessed by her HR committee member Susan Mutangadura, Raphael Mushanawani was appointed to NetOne for a period of four months in the position of acting chief technology officer.”