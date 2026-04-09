South Africa’s National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall for ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks sold locally, citing a potential fire hazard linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.

The affected units carry model number 2G505B. Importers brought them from China and sold them through online platforms such as Takealot between 2023 and 2024.

“According to the supplier, the power bank presents a risk of fire as the lithium-ion batteries can overheat while in use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers,” the NCC said in a statement.

The commission urged anyone in possession of the affected power banks to stop using them immediately. Customers should return the devices to their point of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled model is a 10,000mAh MagSafe-compatible wireless power bank. It features an adjustable kickstand, charges via USB-C, and supports pass-through charging – allowing users to charge both their phone and the power bank simultaneously.

The NCC noted that affected units are black and have five circular LED display lights. Consumers unsure whether their device falls under the recall can check guidance on ESR’s official website.

ESR first notified customers in Canada and the United States about issues with the same power bank in August 2025. Two additional models – the 2G520 and 2G512GB – were also recalled in North America.

By July 2025, the company had received 14 reports of fires caused by these power banks in the US and Canada. Those incidents resulted in property damage, though no injuries were recorded.

The ESR recall marks at least the second time in under a year that South African authorities have pulled a power bank brand from shelves over fire concerns.

In November 2025, the NCC issued a similar recall for Belkin power banks. Those affected models included the Belkin BoostCharge USB-C power banks 20k (BPB 002 and BP 0003) and Auto Tracking Stands Pro (MMA 008).

Belkin had notified the NCC of a manufacturing defect that could cause the lithium battery cell to overheat, creating a fire risk.

Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. However, manufacturing defects or poor quality control can lead to thermal runaway, a chain reaction where overheating spreads across battery cells, often resulting in fire.

The back-to-back recalls highlight growing regulatory scrutiny over portable chargers sold through online marketplaces. Consumers are advised to verify product recalls regularly and avoid using damaged or swollen power banks.