Some Goods & Services To Be Delivered Will Remain Constant – Gvt

By Ross Moyo

Despite the evolving technologies worldwide, some goods and services to be delivered to clients across the world will not change and hence will remain contant.

This is according to Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, who made the remarks at an awards ceremony of young innovators of the Potraz 2024 hackathon held in Masvingo recently.

Minister Mavetera made it categorically clear that the mandate of a post office will constantly remain to deliver in person whatever package is being sent.

“As the world develops and adopts new technologies, the need for some goods and services to be delivered to consumers will remain constant. This means our postal and courier services must up their game,” she said.

In light of this constant method of delivering business, the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services is concluding its new postal and courier services policy with measures being put in place to amend the Postal and Telecommunications Act, according to the Cabinet Minister.

The Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, believes, the amount of postal shipments made shows this mode of business is not going anywhere and is here to stay.

“The volume of shipments transported is a critical metric indicating the performance of postal services, mirroring trends observed in other regions, such as the V4 states in Europe, where significant growth in shipments has been documented,” said Dr Mavetera.

The hackathon, also known as Innovation Drive Challenge 2024, scouts for young innovators with three of the excelling companies to be funded by the authority.