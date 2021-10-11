SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan on course: Cabinet Minister





The minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere said his ministry is working round the clock towards achieving the country’s vision 2030.



Vision 2030, birthed by the current administration seeks to create an upper middle-income economy with a $65 billion GDP.



To this effect, each ministry was mandated to contribute towards achieving the goals of this vision.



Speaking on Friday at a ceremony to commission St Albert’s Containerised Village Information Centre in Mashonaland Central Province Muswere said that his ministry is working on digitising the country by 2030.



“As some of you may be aware, our Ministry was mandated by His Excellency, President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa to work on the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, which seeks to exploit the potential of ICTs so that Zimbabwe attains its Vision of becoming an Upper Middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.



This Vision is predicated on, among others, building on the achievements of the Zimbabwe National Policy on ICTs of 2016 to 2020 which further strengthens Zimbabwe’s economic base and improves its economic environment for accelerated growth towards achieving a Digital Government, a Digital Economy and a Digital Society, by 2030.



According to Muswere, the ambitious Master plan, once fully rolled out, is expected to see the country achieving the Digital Economy aspirations of the National Development Strategy One (NDS1).



“It will completely transform government processes, services and management, and make information access and service delivery to the general public, more efficient.”



“Over and above all this, the Master plan, together with the flagship projects to pilot its implementation, will steer the march towards the digital future that will transform the country to a regional technical hub, raise the country’s competitiveness and align the country in line with vision 2030’s digitalisation agenda.”



He further noted that the government’s aspirations of creating a digital economy can only be attained through initiatives like the Community Information Centres.



CICs are meant to bridge the digital gap between the rural and urban people while also creating a digital literate community.



As a way of encouraging and motivating the rural people to embrace the digital technology, the government is offering access to the these services free of charge.



This was confirmed by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Dr. Gift Machengete who was also part of the delegates.



“As a parting shot, I would like to reiterate my call for this community to make full use of this facility, especially now when Internet surfing is free of charge. Use the centres to improve your digital skills and empower yourselves,” he confirmed.



The event was attended by government officials, traditional leaders, telecommunications players, school children and local residents