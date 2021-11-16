Simbisa Brands Launch Money Transfer Service





Simbisa Brands, Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator recently launched a new money transfer service called InnBucks.



The company which operates quick service restaurants including Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn and Creamy Inn said that the service offers cheaper transactional fees as compared to already existing competitors such as Mukuru.



The financial service enables people to send and receive money at lower rates.



InnBucks charges 2% per transaction as compared to Mukuru’s 7% charge per transaction.



Recipients of InnBucks transfers can collect the money at any of the Simbisa food outlets across the country.



With InnBucks,registered clients can load, withdraw, and redeem change in US dollars as enjoying discounts on every meal at least 1 per cent per meal.