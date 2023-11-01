Senator Mutsvangwa Challenges Women In Business To Embrace Technology

Staff Writer

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has challenged women in business to embrace technology to professionalize their nosiness entities.

Senator Mutsvangwa was speaking during the Open Market Day and Exhibition Day that was held in the capital recently where she challenged local women in business to thrive to embrace technology which she said was vital in bringing answers to value addition to the local resources.

Mutsvangwa added that the ministry is in the process of training enterprises on business, technical and trade-related skills such as registration and use of the COMESA 50 million African Women Speak online platform where you can get information on markets and business partners.

“I want you to take advantage of this and other digital platforms. I want you to excel and remain vigilant and competitive in your business operations. Formalize your businesses, be compliant with both local and foreign regulations, produce quality products and certify them with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Patent and brand your products to protect your intellectual property rights. Stay afloat by being innovative and embracing digital solutions and online trade platforms such as e-commerce,” she added.

The Senator reckoned that these projects benefit local resource endowments and promote employment, livelihoods, rural industrialization and reduce Gender Based Violence and poverty.

In her parting note, Senator Mutsvangwa encouraged women to strive to benefit from local resources and add value to their products so that the country exports more valuable products and avoids exporting jobs.