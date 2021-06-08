Samsung Introduces Galaxy Laptops with Snapdragon Processors

Samsung has just released two new low-cost laptops, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G.

The silver Galaxy Book Go weights 1.38kg and has a 14-inch 1080p display. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 microprocessor with a Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU and runs Windows 10.

There are options for 4GB and 8GB LDDR4X RAM, as well as 64GB and 128GB eUFS storage. The battery has a capacity of 42.3Wh and supports USB Type-C fast charging at 25W.

Two USB Type-C ports, a single USB 2.0 port, a headphone/mic combo, a MicroSD card slot, and a Nano Security slot.

The 5G model, on the other hand, will have a modest spec bump and will be powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 CPU.

Starting in June, the Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi and LTE versions will be available in select markets for $349[1]. Later this year, the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available.

All of the models have a silver finish that is both subtle and classy.

In select markets, Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support program that covers accidental screen cracks, repairs, and other issues, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series.