SADC Endorses Zimbabwean Postmaster-General For PAPU Post

With the 10th Ordinary Session of the PAPU Plenipotentiary Conference and the 39th Ordinary Session of the Administrative Council scheduled to be held in Victoria Falls from June 21 to 25, good nes for Zimbabwe.Sadc endorsed ZimPost post master-general, Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo, as its candidate for the secretary-general post of the Pan African Postal Union that will be contested next week in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open it

Speaking at a media briefing last Friday, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, confirmed Sadc’s endorsement of Mr Moyo.

“Mr Moyo is a distinguished industry leader, well qualified and an extensively experienced postal expert whose postal expertise and leadership has earned him a lot of respect among his peers in the postal industry locally and globally,” he said.

“His expertise and passion for postal services is firmly grounded in his strong academic background and is built on deep postal technical training and extensive international industry experience.”

Dr Muswere said Mr Moyo contributed to the postal sector’s growth and development for over 25 years.

He has also participated in international postal events, forums, meetings and conferences that have crafted the transformation path of the postal industry under the auspices of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), PAPU and the Southern African Postal Operators Association (SAPOA) and other International Postal Bodies.

PAPU is a specialised agency of the African Union (AU) formed in 1980 and is head-quartered in Arusha, Tanzania, and spearheads the development of postal services in Africa.

Its mission is to promote reforms in the development of physical, electronic and financial postal network in all member countries in Africa, and it encourages cooperation among stakeholders.

PAPU has a membership of 45 countries, including Zimbabwe.