SA Zero rates Covid-19 Tracing App

South Africa has zero rated its Covid 19 tracing application in an attempt to promote user affordability .

Citizens in South Africa can now download the app from Apple store or Google play store without incurring data costs.

The app is a free exposure notification tool that lets users know if/when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It uses Bluetooth contact tracing technology, which simply tracks close contact (proximity) between smartphones and not the actual locations of the smartphones.

The app is completely anonymous, it does not gather any personal information, nor does it track anybody’s location.

The Department of Health has also developed WhatsApp and SMS systems for people without smartphones to provide them with test results and alert them to any possible exposure to the virus.

