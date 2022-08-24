Rumbidzo/Khulekani Religious Content Available To All Denominations

The new released Rumbidzo Khulekani application is an App with an entertainment service that captivates the biggest market with various religious content made readily available to all denominations and churches from across the board and isle.

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telcos NetOne Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mr Isiah Nyangari revealed as he towed up and down in street preaching style at the Holiday Inn Harare NetOne’s interface with gospel artists and preachers that the Telecommunications Operator is on the right path by catering for the majority adding that, “In Zimbabwe, Christianity beats all competition from other religions such as the Bahai faith, judaism, muslim community, scientology, satanism, traditional faiths, and those with no faith atheists.”

Therefore this Application comes in handy considering that Christianity is the dominant religion in Zimbabwe according to statistics, with 69.2% Protestant, 8.0% Catholics, 6.9% Non-denominational Christians making 84.1%.

Zimbabwe also boasts of the mushrooming Apostolic sects, Pentecostal churches and Protestants who far outnumber those who follow traditional faiths lead by “sangomas” or “n’anga’s Vernecular of their spiritual leaders.

This means Rumbidzo/Khulekani Gospel app is a most welcome tech-savvy innovation for such a time as this.