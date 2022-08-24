Rumbidzo/Khulekani App Recharge From NetOne Airtime

The Rumbidzo/Khulekani application launched Friday at the Holiday Inn, in the capital can be merely recharged from a subscriber NetOne Airtime balance.

This was revealed by NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Official Mr. Isiah Nyangari as he addressed delegates attending the interface meeting between NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, board members, management and gospel musicians and preachers.

Speaking to the small unique gathering, the NetOne CCO said, “Rumbidzo/Khulekani service requires a user to download the APP from Playstore to access and navigate live and pre-recorded sermons, music and videos.

He added that, “All one needs to do is download the Rumbidzo-Khulekani App on Google Play Store. On the App, enter the phone number and receive a One Time Password (OTP). Select a subscription plan and enjoy the wide range of gospel content. To opt out, select the drop-down menu and select logout.

CCO Nyangari said without a shadow of doubt, “Rumbidzo/Khulekani empowers subscribers with the freedom to choose when to listen to a pre-recorded show at their own time.”

By merely using airtime that exists in your mobile sim card line, NetOne has made it less complicated for those interested in trying the newest kid on the block.