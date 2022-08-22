Rumbidzo/Khulekani App Brings Zim Gospel, Diasporas Covid-19 Helper – NetOne CCO

The Rumbidzo/Khulekani Application officially launched Friday at Harare’s Holiday Inn is not only Unparalleled but beyond imagination according to NetOne Chief Commercial Officer CCO Mr. Isiah Nyangari.The NetOne boss said during the World’s most difficult time recently of the Covid-19 pandemic it was only gospel music that kept people going especially the Zimbabwean diaspora who were seemingly lost in foreign lands with no where and no one to turn to.During the world’s most painful time which saw millions die uncontrollably with no hope for any cure or vaccination for the lethal disease it was only spiritual songs and messages from both artists and preachers that kept the world focused on a way out.

The NetOne Chief Commercial Officer said local gospel artists are the ones who reach out to the Zimbabwean diaspora giving them hope especially in the most difficult Covid-19 phase we recently suffered through, “Forgive me Fungisai Zvakavapano, but I am going to use you as an example.

“I lived in Burundi and it was only your particular gospel music that kept me going.”

Fungisai Zvakavapano a renowned local gospel artist responded back from the listening crowd saying, “Amen feel free!”

CCO Isiah Nyangari said, “Going through pain and a lot of difficult in his personal life,” him and many Diasporans held onto the hope and inspiration gospel artists as Fungisai brought to them even when they were thousands of miles from home.

Now Rumbidzo Khulekani Application gives the world an opportunity to tap into the well and reservoir of encouragement Diasporans were exposed to each time they tuned in to listen to their favourite gospel artists and preachers anytime from wherever they are.